Minister lauds NHMP performance

Published September 26, 2022

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood on Monday commended the performance of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on the highways across the country

Inspector General (IG) NHMP Khalid Mahmood in a meeting with the Minister informed him about the performance of Motorway Police.

Secretary Communications Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Maulana Lutf ur Rehman, Mufti Abrar Ahmad, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Minister appreciated the performance of Motorway Police on the handling of the traffic flow during the floods situation in the country.

"The performance of Highways and Motorway Police on all national and provincial highways of the country is commendable," he said and also directed for further steps to make travelling of passengers on motorways and highways more safe.

He said the vacant posts of the Motorway Police would also be filled soon.

