Minister Praises Pak Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Usher & Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan
on Sunday paid rich tribute to the Pakistan armed forces for giving
a befitting response to India's aggression, and said the armed
forces had repeated the history of bravery and patriotism once
again like war 1965.
Talking to APP, he said that focus should be on Pakistan’s defence
and vowed: “If the need arises, we will fight along with our soldiers
at the front-lines".
“Our forces are always vigilant and have exposed the enemy before
the world with their strong retaliation," he added.
The minister affirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stood united with
its armed forces.
He said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had made
it clear that the whole nation and all political parties including opposition
firmly stand with the military and support a befitting response to India.
He welcomed the cease fire and said that dialogue was the only way
to resolve the issues.
