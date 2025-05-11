Open Menu

Minister Praises Pak Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Minister praises Pak armed forces

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Usher & Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan

on Sunday paid rich tribute to the Pakistan armed forces for giving

a befitting response to India's aggression, and said the armed

forces had repeated the history of bravery and patriotism once

again like war 1965.

Talking to APP, he said that focus should be on Pakistan’s defence

and vowed: “If the need arises, we will fight along with our soldiers

at the front-lines".

“Our forces are always vigilant and have exposed the enemy before

the world with their strong retaliation," he added.

The minister affirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stood united with

its armed forces.

He said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had made

it clear that the whole nation and all political parties including opposition

firmly stand with the military and support a befitting response to India.

He welcomed the cease fire and said that dialogue was the only way

to resolve the issues.

