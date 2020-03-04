Federal Minster for Human Rights, Dr Shrieen Mazari on Wednesday said International Women's Day reminded the importance of supporting the participation of women and girls in all spheres of economic, social and political life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minster for Human Rights, Dr Shrieen Mazari on Wednesday said International Women's Day reminded the importance of supporting the participation of women and girls in all spheres of economic, social and political life.

She was addressing celebrations of International Women's Day, organized by Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR).

The minister said the Women's Day provided an opportunity to praise the achievements of women and highlight their needs and concerns at the national, regional and global level.

" Our government is committed to provide rights to women, enshrined in the constitution. We have laws which are not implemented. Our women are not aware of their rights. We have to give rights to our women and create awareness as well," she added.

She said, as a minister, she took actions against violations of human rights rather than just tweeting or condemning them.

Dr Shrieen Mazari also appreciated the UN Human Rights Chief for moving in Indian Supreme Court against citizen laws.

She said "As a human, Muslim and part of international community, I will take notice wherever violations of human rights take place".

It was priority of the government to protect human rights in the country, she said adding the MoHR was available to provide any kind of help to protect human rights.

She said the ministry had help line 1099 to provide guidance and legal help regarding human rights .

Dr Shrieen Mazari said the government was taking two important initiatives including Jail Reforms and Bill for journalists adding "We need to take along civil society to protect women's rights".

Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Rabia Javeri Agha, gave opening remarks at the event.

She outlined the achievements of the MoHR towards bridging the gender gap and moving towards gender equality, as well as outlined future steps and the way forward to accelerate sustainable development in the country.

She emphasized that significant progress was being made in terms of reviewing and strengthening laws, rules and regulations affecting the status of women in Pakistan.

"The Ministry of Human Rights, in coordination with relevant Federal and Provincial Departments, is undertaking a number of interventions proposed under the Action Plan for Human Rights to uplift the status of women," she said. These included a model policy on violence against women and girls, a policy for Home Based Workers, as well as the establishment of a Helpline 1099 for legal advice, an Endowment Fund for free Legal Aid for poor victims, and a Women Protection Centre for free legal and psychological aid.

The event featured a panel discussion on the theme of generation equality that was moderated by Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari.

Generation Equality emphasizes women's right for an equal future i.e. for equal pay, equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, an end to sexual harassment and violence against women and girls, health care services that respond to their needs, and their equal participation in political life and in decision making.

The panelists for the discussion included Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate Change, Haya Zahid, Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society in Sindh; and Shehzad Roy, a Pakistani singer, social worker and humanitarian, currently serving as National Goodwill Ambassador for UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The event also celebrated the achievements of female trailblazers from diverse professional fields and disciplines in Pakistan.

This females included fighter pilot, Nadia Gul; visually impaired rock climber, painter and a social activist, Dr Zarina Hassan; Pakistani cyclist Samar Khan, and Shiza Younas, a young community volunteer from Balochistan.

The event also featured a musical performance by the Biryani Brothers, a female duo consisting of Natasha noorani and Zara Peracha, the founders of Lahore Music Meet, Pakistan's largest music festival.