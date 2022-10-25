Ministry of Narcotics Control, UNODC to launch a drug survey

Ministry of Narcotics Control and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will launch the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-23 tomorrow, with the financial support of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry of Narcotics Control and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will launch the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-23 tomorrow, with the financial support of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

In 2012 and 2013, UNODC in collaboration with the Ministry of Narcotics Control and other national stakeholders conducted a national survey on drug use to estimate the extent and patterns of drug use in Pakistan, said a press release.

The overall results of the survey revealed that approximately 6 percent of the population 9 percent of the adult male population and 2.

9 percent of the adult female population - equivalent to 6.7 million people - had used a substance other than alcohol and tobacco in the year preceding the survey.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti will be the Chief Guest for the launch of the survey.

The launch will be co-chaired by Federal Secretary Humaira Ahmed and attended by counterparts, senior government officials, the international community, representatives of private-sector associations, development partners, academia, ambassadors, diplomats, and colleagues from UN agencies.