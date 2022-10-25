UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Narcotics Control, UNODC To Launch A Drug Survey

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Ministry of Narcotics Control, UNODC to launch a drug survey

Ministry of Narcotics Control and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will launch the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-23 tomorrow, with the financial support of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry of Narcotics Control and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will launch the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-23 tomorrow, with the financial support of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

In 2012 and 2013, UNODC in collaboration with the Ministry of Narcotics Control and other national stakeholders conducted a national survey on drug use to estimate the extent and patterns of drug use in Pakistan, said a press release.

The overall results of the survey revealed that approximately 6 percent of the population 9 percent of the adult male population and 2.

9 percent of the adult female population - equivalent to 6.7 million people - had used a substance other than alcohol and tobacco in the year preceding the survey.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti will be the Chief Guest for the launch of the survey.

The launch will be co-chaired by Federal Secretary Humaira Ahmed and attended by counterparts, senior government officials, the international community, representatives of private-sector associations, development partners, academia, ambassadors, diplomats, and colleagues from UN agencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations U.S. Department Of State Drugs Male From Government Million

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Hopes Nord Stream 2 Will Nev ..

Polish Prime Minister Hopes Nord Stream 2 Will Never Be Operational

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Expects to Send Cosmonaut to ISS in 2023 - ..

Belarus Expects to Send Cosmonaut to ISS in 2023 - National Academy of Sciences

2 minutes ago
 Govt to fulfill dream of house for low-income peop ..

Govt to fulfill dream of house for low-income people: CM

2 minutes ago
 IIUI bids farewell in honour of Dr Masoom Yasinzai ..

IIUI bids farewell in honour of Dr Masoom Yasinzai

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on breast cancer held

Seminar on breast cancer held

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab applauds police for arrestin ..

Chief Minister Punjab applauds police for arresting accused

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.