Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), ICIMOD to organize secession on Hindu Kush Himalaya assessment on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in collaboration with International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) would launch Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Assessment Report on July 22 (Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in collaboration with International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) would launch Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Assessment Report on July 22 (Monday.

In this regard both the organization would organize an interactive session on the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Assessment, which is aiming at to share and amplify the key findings of the HKH Assessment, which calls for action and a way forward for promoting regional cooperation around mountains to sustain the globally important region.

The event would be held here on July 22 (Monday), which would be inaugurated by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan.

The HKH Assessment is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive assessment report of the region which comprises important scientific research on the social, economic and environmental pillars of sustainable mountain development.

The assessment will serve as a basis for evidence-based decision-making to safeguard the environment and advance people's well-being.

The compiled content is based on the collective knowledge of over 300 leading researchers, experts and policymakers, brought together by the Hindu Kush Himalayan Monitoring and Assessment Programme (HIMAP) under the coordination of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).