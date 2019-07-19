UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of National Food Security And Research (MNFS&R), ICIMOD To Organize Secession On Hindu Kush Himalaya Assessment On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), ICIMOD to organize secession on Hindu Kush Himalaya assessment on Monday

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in collaboration with International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) would launch Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Assessment Report on July 22 (Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in collaboration with International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) would launch Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Assessment Report on July 22 (Monday.

In this regard both the organization would organize an interactive session on the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Assessment, which is aiming at to share and amplify the key findings of the HKH Assessment, which calls for action and a way forward for promoting regional cooperation around mountains to sustain the globally important region.

The event would be held here on July 22 (Monday), which would be inaugurated by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan.

The HKH Assessment is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive assessment report of the region which comprises important scientific research on the social, economic and environmental pillars of sustainable mountain development.

The assessment will serve as a basis for evidence-based decision-making to safeguard the environment and advance people's well-being.

The compiled content is based on the collective knowledge of over 300 leading researchers, experts and policymakers, brought together by the Hindu Kush Himalayan Monitoring and Assessment Programme (HIMAP) under the coordination of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

Related Topics

July Event Share

Recent Stories

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to run in low, medium ..

1 minute ago

Neighborhood, Bounce Basketball clubs qualify for ..

1 minute ago

ATH provides OPD facilities to 0.5 million patient ..

1 minute ago

2-day seminar on defence production recommends inc ..

2 minutes ago

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

38 minutes ago

Chinese vice president meets French President's di ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.