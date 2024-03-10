Mirpur administration launches Ramzan Bazar at Quaid-e-Azam Cricket stadium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) In a bid to ensure the supply of essential food items at subsidized rates during the Holy month of Ramzan, the Mirpur district administration on Sunday inaugurated a special Ramzan Bazar outside the Quaid-e-Azam cricket Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry emphasized that the Ramzan Bazar will offer quality daily use items, including food products, at affordable rates compared to the general market. Vendors at the Ramzan bazaars are mandated to prominently display the predetermined rates of commodities, and the supply of subsidized edibles will be supervised and monitored directly by Tehsildar Mirpur Imran Yousaf Chaudhry.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by district administrations across all 10 AJK districts to combat profiteering, hoarding, and artificial scarcity of food items during and after the Holy month of Ramzan. Strict measures will be taken against those engaged in such unlawful practices, ensuring the sanctity of the Holy month is preserved. Consumers can expect to find a range of essential items such as mutton, beef, chicken, sugar, vegetables, fruit, atta, rice, and pulses available at affordable rates at the Ramzan bazaars.

