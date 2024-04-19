Mirpurkhas Police crack down on crime, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Mirpurkhas Police on Friday launched a full-scale operation to tackle organized crime, drugs and illegal substances like gutka, mawa and country liquor.

According to the spokesman, the operation ordered by Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar and IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon was spearheaded by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mirpurkhas Range Javed Sonharo Jaskani.

DIG Jaskani warned that corrupt police officers involved in drug-related activities will face severe consequences. He also promised to reward officers who perform well.

A meeting was held at the DIGP Office in Mirpurkhas with Station House Officers (SHOs) from Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar districts to discuss the plan.

