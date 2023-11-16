Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Police Raids The Alcohol Vendors

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

Following the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Adil Memon, the anti-drug special squad and SHO Tando Jan Muhammad carried out several raids on the booze vendors

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Following the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Adil Memon, the anti-drug special squad and SHO Tando Jan Muhammad carried out several raids on the booze vendors.

SHO Tando John Muhammad Qadir Bakush Bherani and the special team searched for Tando Jann Muhammad on Digri Road, where they apprehended the accused, Misri Halepoto.

However, Nathu, also known as Pappu, was able to flee capture. Police during the raid collected 60 beer cans and 552 whiskey pints valued at Rs 3 lakhs.

The Tando Jan Muhammad police station in this city registered case No. 92/2023 against the accused under Section 3/4 on Thursday. The police stated that while the sequence of arrests for the accused who is still evading is ongoing, further investigation is underway against the accused who has been arrested.

