Missing Kids Found In Multan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:31 PM

Multan police reunited two missing minor children, a girl and her brother, with their mother within a few hours after their disappearance after they were spotted on the highway on a walking trip from Multan to Lodhran to meet their father

Police spokesman had said last Friday that 9-10 years old Sanobar and her brother Aqib (6) were reported missing by their mother after she could not find them at home in Sadaf colony near Bahawalpur bypass.

CPO Munir Masud Marth deputed SP cantonment Hassan Afzal, SDPO Sheikh Hafeez and SHO Mumtazabad inspector Muhammad Akram. Police launched search operation that met success when the two kids were found in Chak 5-Faiz area on the highway in the jurisdiction of Basti Malook police area.

Police said that kids believed they could walk their way to their father who was living in Lodhran after divorcing their mother Jameela. Police handed over the kids to their mother.

SHO Akram Bhatti told APP on Saturday, their father also rushed to Multan and met with his kids. The mother had stated that she had no objection if the kids want to stay with their father for some time, SHO said.

He said that mother thanked police for swift and successful search operation that brought her kids back home.

