MNA Ayubi meets PM; greets him on trust vote win

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Member of the National Assembly from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan Salahuddin Ayubi on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The parliamentarian congratulated him on success in vote of confidence in the National Assembly and said being a representative of 220 million people, the Lower House had truly represented the public aspirations.