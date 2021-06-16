MNAs Kanwal Shauzab, Khurram Shehzad Call On Prime Minister Imran Khan
Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:22 PM
Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Kanwal Shauzab and Sheikh Khurram Shehzad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday
Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir was also present in the meeting during which the matters relating to the relevant Constituencies as well as the ongoing development projects were discussed.
