MNAs Kanwal Shauzab, Khurram Shehzad call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Kanwal Shauzab and Sheikh Khurram Shehzad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir was also present in the meeting during which the matters relating to the relevant Constituencies as well as the ongoing development projects were discussed.

