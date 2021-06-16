UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNAs Kanwal Shauzab, Khurram Shehzad Call On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:22 PM

MNAs Kanwal Shauzab, Khurram Shehzad call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Kanwal Shauzab and Sheikh Khurram Shehzad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Kanwal Shauzab and Sheikh Khurram Shehzad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir was also present in the meeting during which the matters relating to the relevant Constituencies as well as the ongoing development projects were discussed.

\

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Pakistani envoy presents FM Qureshi's letter on Ka ..

17 minutes ago

Govt protected rights of people in budgets: Dr Fir ..

17 minutes ago

Drug pusher held with over 5kg Hashish

19 minutes ago

PIC treats 10,000 heart patients including 205 Afg ..

19 minutes ago

One dead, seven missing in Nepal monsoon flood

19 minutes ago

Govt. lifts 2-day ban on inter provincial public ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.