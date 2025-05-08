Open Menu

Robbers Loot Two Persons Near Sunyaranwala

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Robbers loot two persons near Sunyaranwala

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Two armed men on Thursday snatched Rs 150,000 from two persons and fled away.

The police said a man named Muhammad Azam along his Son Ahmed was travelling from Gujranwala to Nowshehra Virkan when the dacoits intercepted them near Moza, Sunyaranwala and looted them.

The police registered a case against the unidentified persons and started further investigation.

