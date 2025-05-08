Robbers Loot Two Persons Near Sunyaranwala
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Two armed men on Thursday snatched Rs 150,000 from two persons and fled away.
The police said a man named Muhammad Azam along his Son Ahmed was travelling from Gujranwala to Nowshehra Virkan when the dacoits intercepted them near Moza, Sunyaranwala and looted them.
The police registered a case against the unidentified persons and started further investigation.
APP/mud/378
