Modi Govt War Hysteria Exposed, Says Sports Minister
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has
said the ceasefire agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter of peace
and stability in the region.
In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasized that the entire nation
stands in salute to the sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces, who had fearlessly
defended the motherland on every front. He added that war hysteria and conspiracies
propagated by the Modi-led Indian government had been fully exposed before the
international community. “Both the political and military leaderships of Pakistan,
united in vision and resolve, have effectively crushed the enemy’s malicious designs.
This spirit of national unity is our greatest strength,” he asserted.
Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar urged the global community to take meaningful steps
toward ensuring lasting peace in South Asia.
He said the people of Pakistan remain
resolute and united in the face of any external threat, and warned that any hostile
intent toward the country would be met with a firm and decisive response.
Expressing solidarity with the families of martyrs, the minister said their sacrifices
were etched in the nation’s heart and would never be forgotten. He further remarked
that Pakistan armed forces had delivered a powerful message: the sovereignty of
Pakistan is non-negotiable.
“The Modi regime has not only endangered India’s own peace and stability but also
become a threat to the entire region. The world has now seen the true face of this
deceitful and dangerous government,” he added.
