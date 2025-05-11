Modi govt war hysteria exposed, says Sports Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has

said the ceasefire agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter of peace

and stability in the region.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasized that the entire nation

stands in salute to the sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces, who had fearlessly

defended the motherland on every front. He added that war hysteria and conspiracies

propagated by the Modi-led Indian government had been fully exposed before the

international community. “Both the political and military leaderships of Pakistan,

united in vision and resolve, have effectively crushed the enemy’s malicious designs.

This spirit of national unity is our greatest strength,” he asserted.

Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar urged the global community to take meaningful steps

toward ensuring lasting peace in South Asia.

He said the people of Pakistan remain

resolute and united in the face of any external threat, and warned that any hostile

intent toward the country would be met with a firm and decisive response.

Expressing solidarity with the families of martyrs, the minister said their sacrifices

were etched in the nation’s heart and would never be forgotten. He further remarked

that Pakistan armed forces had delivered a powerful message: the sovereignty of

Pakistan is non-negotiable.

“The Modi regime has not only endangered India’s own peace and stability but also

become a threat to the entire region. The world has now seen the true face of this

deceitful and dangerous government,” he added.