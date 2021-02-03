(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Rustam Shah Mohmand here Wednesday said that illegal actions of Modi government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had posed serious threats to regional peace, stability and economic prosperity and urged UN and world powers to take serious notice of human right abuses in IIOJ&K.

He said revoking special status of IIOJ&K by India has exposed the fascist policies of Modi government besides a clear violation of all the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir issue.

In an exclusive interview with APP on eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day that would be observed on February 5 across the country including KP, Ambassador Rustam Shah Mohmand said India has imposed worst restrictions in IIOJ&K to suppress the voice of peaceful Kashmiris where women and children had suffered the most due to prolonged curfew and lockdowns since abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

"IIOJ&K is a disputed territory and any mischief could jeopardize peace of the entire region and its repercussions may be beyond comprehension," he said.

He said legal paradigms of IIOJ&K were completely changed due to abrogation of Article 370 and Modi Government unlawful actions was tantamount to change demography of IIOJ&K as now non-IIOJ&K domiciled Indians could also purchase land in the held valley.

Rustam Shah Mohmand who served as Pakistan's ambassador in Afghanistan said that illegal annexation of IIOJ&K was part of hegemonic and expansion policies of the Modi Government which had peace of South Asia at stake.

He said this illegal move was tantamount to converting Kashmiris intro minorities in future.

He urged the international community to take serious notice of the gross human rights abuses and extra judicial killings in the occupied valley.

Ambassador Rustam Shah said Kashmir was unfinished agenda of the partition plan of Pakistan and India, adding it was India that took up the Kashmir issue to the UN and later back peddled on its commitments and promises.

He said war was no solution to the Kashmir issue as both the neighbours had already fought four wars on it and the dispute was still lingering on.

For a meaningful dialogue on Kashmir between Pakistan and India, he said it was necessary that India should withdraw all its illegal actions including the one on August 5, 2019 by restoring the special status of IIOJ&K.

Ambassador Shah said that any solution without involvement of Kashmiri leadership would be unproductive.

He urged upon the international community to think beyond their trade and economic interest and play constructive and justified role by putting pressure on Modi Government for holding a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership for peaceful solution to this core issue imperative for peace and stability in the region.

He said observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistan was an important endeavor to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJ&K and Pakistanis would reiterate to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJ&K till they achieve independence from Indian yoke.