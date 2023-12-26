Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates Misaq Center

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Misaq Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the "Misaq Center," a dedicated facility for minorities in Kahna.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the Misaq Center's significance in fostering inter-faith harmony, resolving religious and social issues, and serving as a religious dialogue centre.

The center would also raise awareness about religious festivals and offer a service center for the protection and well-being of minorities, he added.

In Lahore, services were being extended through Liberty Khidmat Markaz, Misaq Centre Kahna and Mozang Centre.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the service counters at the Misaq Center and Punjab IG Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the CM about the facilities provided to minorities.

Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar outlined the aims and objectives of the Misaq Center, emphasizing its role in resolving the problems faced by the minority community.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the team's efforts for establishing the center and acknowledged the support from various leaders including Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Archbishop Sebastian Francis and others.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Minority From

Recent Stories

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

54 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

1 hour ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

1 hour ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

1 hour ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

1 hour ago
Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

1 hour ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

1 hour ago
 5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

1 hour ago
 Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim fami ..

Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim families in Poonch

1 hour ago
 Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

1 hour ago
 Christmas gifts distributed among Christian commun ..

Christmas gifts distributed among Christian community in Attock

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan