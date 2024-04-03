Open Menu

Monitoring Of RWMC’s Staff Attendance Directed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024

Monitoring of RWMC’s staff attendance directed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saqib Rafiq on Wednesday directed the department officials to strictly monitor the attendance of sanitary workers.

Chairing a board of Directors meeting at the RWMC office, he said that RWMC had removed over 25,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city, Murree, Gujar Khan, Taxila and Kalar Syeda during a month-long “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness campaign concluded on March 31.

Saqib said the provision of a hygienic environment to the residents was the duty of the RWMC and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

On the occasion, the meeting also approved the extension of RWMC.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, MPA Raja Abdul Hanif, Zia Ullah Shah, Secretary Muhammad Farooq, Senior Manager Operations Dr Hamid Iqbal and others attended the meeting.

