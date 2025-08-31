Open Menu

Monsoon Rains Lash Lahore, PMD Warns Of Flash Floods, Landslides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Monsoon rains lash Lahore, PMD warns of flash floods, landslides

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The provincial capital received heavy to light rain in various areas on Sunday, bringing pleasant weather but also raising flood concerns as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more showers over the next 24 hours.

The ninth spell of monsoon is underway, with rainstorms reported in Kot Lakhpat, Walton Road, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Sabzazar, Wahdat Road, Allama Iqbal Town, Multan Road, Johar Town, Samanabad, Shahdara Town, Farrukhabad, Shafiqabad, Talat Park, Badami Bagh, and Azadi Chowk. The PMD said monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, coupled with a westerly wave, were influencing upper and central parts of the country and were likely to persist until tomorrow.

The PMD has warned of heavy falls on September 1, which may trigger flash floods in streams and nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Dera Ghazi Khan’s hill torrents. Urban flooding is also feared in low-lying parts of Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan, while landslides may block roads in vulnerable hilly regions of KP, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, rainfall was reported in several cities nationwide. The highest maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded in Dalbandin at 43°C, while Lahore registered 26°C with 93 percent humidity.

