Monsoon tree plantation drive kicks off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched a monsoon tree plantation drive of 2023.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood inaugurated the campaign by planting a maple leaf tree.

Deans, Principal Officers, and faculty members were present at the planting ceremony.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that in view of climate change, plantation has become the most important need of the country and AIOU is playing an important role in meeting the need by planting hundreds of saplings not only in the main campus of the university but also in the 54 regional offices of the university throughout the country in both spring and autumn seasons.

The monsoon planting campaign will be carried out at the national level, and students will also be mobilized in the campaign through the regional offices.

He said that gardeners of the university have provided a conducive learning environment to the students by decorating the university with flowers and plants, for which they deserve appreciation.

Dean Faculty of education Prof. Dr. Tanzeela Nabeel, Dean Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, Director Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, Registrar, Raja Umer Younis, Director Admin, Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Amir Shah, Director Admissions, Syed Zia-Ul Husnain Naqvi, Controller of Examination, Mian Muhammad Riaz, Director Public Relations Dr. Bakht Rawan and other Principal officers also planted saplings.

According to the Horticulture Officer of the university, Syed Wajeeh Ul Hassan, in light of the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, 1,000 saplings have been requested from the Conservative Forest Department. These saplings will be planted in the regional offices of the university.