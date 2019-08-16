Month long post Hajj flights operation to commence from Saturday

(@imziishan)

A month long post Hajj-flight operation, to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani hujjaj from Saudi Arabia, would commence from Saturday, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

Talking to APP he said three airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue and Saudi Arabian Airline would participate in the flight operation in 10 cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Sialkot. The flight operation would continue till September 15.

He said over 200 hujjaj would reach Karachi on Saturday by a flight of Saudi Arabian Airline.

The ministry had offered optimum facilities to pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia. A total of 187 ministry officials, 469 medical mission, 545 Pakistan Muavineen-e-Hujjaj belonging to Police and Scouts and 900 local Muavineen-e-Hujjaj were deployed to facilitate the pilgrims during hajj-2019.

He said 12 field dispensaries were established to provide free medical facilities to intending pilgrims. A total of 19 ambulances had also deployed to facilitate pilgrims.

