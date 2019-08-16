UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Month Long Post Hajj Flights Operation To Commence From Saturday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:38 PM

Month long post Hajj flights operation to commence from Saturday

A month long post Hajj-flight operation, to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani hujjaj from Saudi Arabia, would commence from Saturday, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :A month long post Hajj-flight operation, to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani hujjaj from Saudi Arabia, would commence from Saturday, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Talking to APP he said three airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue and Saudi Arabian Airline would participate in the flight operation in 10 cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Sialkot. The flight operation would continue till September 15.

He said over 200 hujjaj would reach Karachi on Saturday by a flight of Saudi Arabian Airline.

The ministry had offered optimum facilities to pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia. A total of 187 ministry officials, 469 medical mission, 545 Pakistan Muavineen-e-Hujjaj belonging to Police and Scouts and 900 local Muavineen-e-Hujjaj were deployed to facilitate the pilgrims during hajj-2019.

He said 12 field dispensaries were established to provide free medical facilities to intending pilgrims. A total of 19 ambulances had also deployed to facilitate pilgrims.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Police Saudi Sukkur Saudi Arabia Sialkot Air Blue September Post From PIA

Recent Stories

2017: 4 in 5 Pakistanis claim not having a recreat ..

11 minutes ago

KP Govt launches second phase of Durshal Programme ..

3 minutes ago

Action to be taken against medical colleges on cha ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Present Su-57, Il-112 Export Versions at ..

3 minutes ago

Hurriyat forums, other associations appeal IOK peo ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 17 suspects in Karachi

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.