Moon Sighted, Ist Ramazan Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM
The moon of the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak has been sighted in Pakistan and first Ramazan would be observed tomorrow on March 12, 2024 (Tuesday) across the country
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The moon of the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak has been sighted in Pakistan and first Ramazan would be observed tomorrow on March 12, 2024 (Tuesday) across the country.
This was announced by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad here Monday evening.
Besides others, the meeting was attended by religious scholars of all schools of thoughts.
The meeting of the zonal Ruet e Hilal committees were held in their respective offices.
The committee was assisted by officials of Pakistan Metrological Department, Ministry of Relgious Affairs and others relevant organizations.
Recent Stories
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs uninterrupted gas, power supply d ..
Federal Ombudsman's confidence grows in providing justice to the public: Abdul G ..
Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah conducts official visit to health dept
MBBS students from Abbottabad secures 17 gold medals and got first position
Commissioner Hazara forms teams to enforce traffic regulations
Ex. FPCCI official felicitates President Asif Zardari
Ramadan moon sighted, holy month to start tomorrow
Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financial support for wheat seed to fl ..
Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gouging, nabs 9
CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women
Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by drug violence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs uninterrupted gas, power supply during Ramazan1 minute ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's confidence grows in providing justice to the public: Abdul Ghafoor Baig3 minutes ago
-
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah conducts official visit to health dept3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara forms teams to enforce traffic regulations21 minutes ago
-
Ramadan moon sighted, holy month to start tomorrow37 minutes ago
-
Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gouging, nabs 957 minutes ago
-
CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women57 minutes ago
-
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer1 hour ago
-
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi1 hour ago
-
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC1 hour ago