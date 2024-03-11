Open Menu

Moon Sighted, Ist Ramazan Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The moon of the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak has been sighted in Pakistan and first Ramazan would be observed tomorrow on March 12, 2024 (Tuesday) across the country.

This was announced by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad here Monday evening.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by religious scholars of all schools of thoughts.

The meeting of the zonal Ruet e Hilal committees were held in their respective offices.

The committee was assisted by officials of Pakistan Metrological Department, Ministry of Relgious Affairs and others relevant organizations.

