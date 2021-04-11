UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 2500 Items To Be Available On USC Outlets During Ramadan: Qalandar Lodhi

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

More than 2500 items to be available on USC outlets during ramadan: Qalandar Lodhi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Sunday said the minister said during the month of Holy Ramadan more than 2500 items are available on all USC outlets.

The government is providing food items and others with huge subsidies on all Utility Stores outlets across the province to facilitate the masses, he said while talking to media after the inauguration of the USC Havelian branch.

The minister said masses should rationally start purchasing from USC to provide a chance to the deserving people.

While talking about the Sugar crisis Qalandar Lodhi said PM Imran Khan has foiled the conspiracy of the sugar mafia and for the first time in the history of the country took measures to make the accused accountable.

Lodhi said the government was well aware of the issues of the masses, adding that the Federal government has offered a subsidy of more than seven billion rupees and ensured provision of essential affordable food items for masses during ramazan.

He said Chief Minister KP has issued special instructions to USC for the provision of essential items in bulk on stores.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Havelian Sunday Media All From Government Billion Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

11 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.