More than 2500 items to be available on USC outlets during ramadan: Qalandar Lodhi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Sunday said the minister said during the month of Holy Ramadan more than 2500 items are available on all USC outlets.

The government is providing food items and others with huge subsidies on all Utility Stores outlets across the province to facilitate the masses, he said while talking to media after the inauguration of the USC Havelian branch.

The minister said masses should rationally start purchasing from USC to provide a chance to the deserving people.

While talking about the Sugar crisis Qalandar Lodhi said PM Imran Khan has foiled the conspiracy of the sugar mafia and for the first time in the history of the country took measures to make the accused accountable.

Lodhi said the government was well aware of the issues of the masses, adding that the Federal government has offered a subsidy of more than seven billion rupees and ensured provision of essential affordable food items for masses during ramazan.

He said Chief Minister KP has issued special instructions to USC for the provision of essential items in bulk on stores.