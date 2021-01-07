MoST intends to support Ruet-e-Halal Committee not lead; Ch Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said moon observatories will be set up in the federal capital soon to resolve moon sighting conflicts.

The places have been identified to set up moon observatories while the approval had also been taken from Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The minister was speaking during a meeting with the newly appointed Chairman of Ruet-e Halal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, held here.

During the meeting, the new chairman was briefed about moon sighting from scientific point of view by the officials of Ministry of Science and Technology.

Chaudhry Fawad assured full cooperation on behalf of his ministry to the Chairman of Ruet-e-Halal Committee and said, "We intend to support this committee not lead".

The minister emphasized that consensus can be developed regarding moon sighting with the help of science.

He said science has solution to every problem in this modern era and those nations benefited from science made progress fastly.

The minister stated that Science and islam are not contradictory but the importance of knowledge in Islam distinguishes it from other religions.

Speaking during the meeting, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that "We will benefit from scientific knowledge within the limits of Shariah".

He also expressed his intention to arrange a visit of all the committee members to the Ministry of Science and Technology soon.