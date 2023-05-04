Most wanted terrorist associated with Al-Qaeda, Lashkar Jhangvi killed in police encounter: DPO

Most wanted terrorist and target killer associated with Al-Qaeda and Lashkar Jhangvi, Iqbal alias Bali Kheyra was killed during police encounter here Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Most wanted terrorist and target killer associated with Al-Qaeda and Lashkar Jhangvi, Iqbal alias Bali Kheyra was killed during police encounter here Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) D I Khan, Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani told a news conference here that most wanted terrorist, Iqbal alias Bali Kherya was wanted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police in 26 henious nature cases including terrorism and target killing.

He said terrorist Iqbal alias Kheyra was wanted to CTD Police DI Khan in 21 cases including terrorism, target killing and kidnapping of policemen and people of the Shia school of thoughts for ransom and Multan police in five cases, and was also belonged to Al Qaeda and Lashkar Jhangvi.

According to the police, Iqbal alias Bali Kheyra was also involved in recent suicide blast on trauma centre of District Headquarters DI Khan and a head money of Rs 10 million had been announced on cooperation of his arrest whether alive or dead.

He said a Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) was injured and terrorists Iqbal alias Bali Kheyra son of Allah Wasaya and Mufti Javed were killed during an encounter after a police party came under attack within limits of University Police Station.

SDPO Prova circle Malik Abid Iqbal was injured while going to office when motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on him near Fateh Morre.

The SDPO received three bullets injuries and was immediately shifted to the hospital where his condition was out of danger.

The DPO said that a large amount of weapons, hand grenades, ID jackets and more than three and a half lakh rupees had been recovered from the possession of Iqbal alias Bali Kheyra.

He also visited the site and reached the hospital where he inquired about the condition of the injured DSPO and appreciated him for countering the terrorist bravely.

He also inspected treatment facilities being provided to the injured senior police officer in the hospital.