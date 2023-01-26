UrduPoint.com

Mother Care Ward, Ultrasound Unit Inaugurated At Sobhraj Maternity Hospital

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Mother care ward, ultrasound unit inaugurated at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday inaugurated the Mother Care Ward and the renovated ultrasound unit, here at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday inaugurated the Mother Care Ward and the renovated ultrasound unit, here at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Nadeem Asif, MS Sobhraj Hospital Dr Hooria and others were present on the occasion.

The governor highly appreciated the services rendered by the doctors during the time of Covid-19 pandemic. He said that it was the right of every political party to raise their voice and speak in the Assembly to resolve the problems of the people.

He said that he had opened Gate No. 4 of the Governor House and any person from Sindh could register their complaints at the complaint cell.

"These complaints are registered on phone number 1366. All utility service providers' representatives are present here and try to take action within 15 minutes of registering the complaint.

"I myself will sit in the complaint cell in the morning and listen to the complaints of the citizens," the governor added.

Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said that efforts were being made to upgrade hospitals managed by the KMC and today a mother care unit and ultrasound were inaugurated in Sobhraj Maternity Hospital with the support of UNESCO.

"There are 400 OPDs here in Sobhraj. On a daily basis, more than 15 operations are performed, and it is also a teaching hospital and students of Karachi Medical and Dental College study here," he said.

He said that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital, Leprosi Hospital, Spencer Eye Hospital were some of the main hospitals of Karachi, and their services were commendable.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Governor Martyrs Shaheed Spencer Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,4 ..

Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,479 licences in 2022

8 minutes ago
 GPRC Summit 2023 spotlights risk and governance in ..

GPRC Summit 2023 spotlights risk and governance in UAE&#039;s digital future

8 minutes ago
 Poland Initiates Resolution on Germany's WWII Repa ..

Poland Initiates Resolution on Germany's WWII Reparations in Council of Europe

8 minutes ago
 Supreme Court serves notices in appeal against dea ..

Supreme Court serves notices in appeal against death sentence

8 minutes ago
 Elections vital to steer country out of challenges ..

Elections vital to steer country out of challenges: Asad Umar

8 minutes ago
 Turi on visit to KSA for exploring employment oppo ..

Turi on visit to KSA for exploring employment opportunities for labourers, skill ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.