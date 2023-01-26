Mother care ward, ultrasound unit inaugurated at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday inaugurated the Mother Care Ward and the renovated ultrasound unit, here at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday inaugurated the Mother Care Ward and the renovated ultrasound unit, here at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Nadeem Asif, MS Sobhraj Hospital Dr Hooria and others were present on the occasion.

The governor highly appreciated the services rendered by the doctors during the time of Covid-19 pandemic. He said that it was the right of every political party to raise their voice and speak in the Assembly to resolve the problems of the people.

He said that he had opened Gate No. 4 of the Governor House and any person from Sindh could register their complaints at the complaint cell.

"These complaints are registered on phone number 1366. All utility service providers' representatives are present here and try to take action within 15 minutes of registering the complaint.

"I myself will sit in the complaint cell in the morning and listen to the complaints of the citizens," the governor added.

Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said that efforts were being made to upgrade hospitals managed by the KMC and today a mother care unit and ultrasound were inaugurated in Sobhraj Maternity Hospital with the support of UNESCO.

"There are 400 OPDs here in Sobhraj. On a daily basis, more than 15 operations are performed, and it is also a teaching hospital and students of Karachi Medical and Dental College study here," he said.

He said that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital, Leprosi Hospital, Spencer Eye Hospital were some of the main hospitals of Karachi, and their services were commendable.