Mothers – The Real Heroes Behind Every Success
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) People from all walks of life are paying heartfelt tributes to their mothers who have played
important roles in their lives. From homes and hospitals to farms and factories, mothers
continue to give their best—often without expecting anything in return.
Mother’s Day was first celebrated in the United States in 1908. In 1914, it became an official
holiday to honor mothers for their love and sacrifices. Now, this day is marked all over the world
to show love and respect for mothers.
In Pakistan, the spirit of Mother’s Day is deeply felt. Mr Irfan, a soldier fighting on the frontlines,
said, “My mother gave me strength and taught me to serve my country. Her prayers keep me
safe even in danger.”
Salman Amjid, a hardworking daily wager, paid tribute to his mother, saying, “She used
to work round the clock so we could eat and go to workplace. Her tired hands built our future.”
Radio host Ayesha, during her morning show, dedicated messages to mothers. “When
no one believed in me, my mother did,” she shared warmly. “She is the reason I found my voice.”
Aliza Gillani, a school teacher, said her mother’s hard work and discipline made her what she
is today.
“My mother would wake up early, make food, help us study, and still find time to support us.
She is my biggest role model.”
Madeeha Qureshi, a university student, remembered her late mother with teary eyes. She stated,
my mother guided me in every step. I miss her every day, but her love still helps me move forward.”
In villages, mothers work in the fields alongside men. They look after crops, care for animals, and
manage homes. Female doctors, nurses, and teachers also shared how their mothers’ support
helped them choose a path of service to others, said a citizen Ahmed Nawaz from Vehari.
The stories remind us that a mother is not just someone who stays at home. She is a farmer,
a nurse, a teacher, a worker, and above all, a guiding light. Her work may often go unnoticed,
but its impact lasts forever.
While one day is not enough to thank mothers for all they do, Mother’s Day gives us a chance
to say a few words of love and appreciation, he added.
Ahmed also paid tribute and stated for her mother. You are the silent strength behind every
success, and your love is the reason many keep going even in hard times.
