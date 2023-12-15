Open Menu

Motorway M1 Engulfed By Fog, Commuters Face Closures, Diversions Across Lengths

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Motorway M1 engulfed by fog, Commuters face closures, diversions across lengths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A blanket of fog has descended upon the country's M1 Motorway, shrouding key stretches in near-zero visibility and prompting widespread closures and diversions late on Thursday night.

Moreover, from the bustling Peshawar toll plaza to the rural serenity of Faizpur, travellers are encountering a hazardous journey.

The NHMP public relations officer said that the thickest fog banks have settled between Rashakai Interchange and Peshawar, reducing visibility to a mere 50-60 meters. This treacherous stretch has been completely shut down for both north and southbound traffic, forcing commuters to seek alternative routes.

But the fog's reach extends far beyond that. Diversions are in place at Shair Shah and Shekhupora, directing traffic away from the obscured lanes. Even further south, between Mehmood Booti and Sambrial Main Toll Plaza, the entire stretch is closed, adding to the growing chaos, he added.

The situation is particularly dire near Musafar Khana and Bahawalpur Bypass, where visibility plunges to a hair-raising 0-250 meters.

This near-blind driving condition has prompted authorities to shut down the entire section, prioritizing safety over speed.

The disruptions are causing significant delays and frustration for travellers, highlighting the need for extra caution and vigilance on the road. The Pakistan Meteorological Department warns that the fog is expected to persist throughout the day, so commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

This fog-induced chaos serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of travel and the importance of heeding weather advisories.

The NHMP official also advised the travellers that before they hit the M1 today, take a moment to check road closures and visibility updates. A little caution can go a long way in ensuring a safe and smooth journey.

The NHMP authorities also urged commuters to stay tuned for further updates on the evolving situation on the M1 Motorway.

