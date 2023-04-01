UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Recovers Drugs Near Chakri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 09:09 PM

The Motorway Police conducted a successful operation near Chakri on Saturday and failed an attempt to smuggle a large cache of drugs from Peshawar

According to details, the drugs included 2.5 kg of opium and 11 kg of hashish. On the tip-off, the operation was conducted, it added.

The Motorway police signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop between Islamabad and Chakri but the accused tried to escape. In pursuit of the suspicious vehicle, it prompted the driver to leave the vehicle stranded as he was able to flee from the spot.

However, a woman and a four to five-year-old girl in the vehicle were taken into protective custody by the Motorway Police and further investigations were launched. The bat commander was present at the spot along with the team.

Meanwhile, drugs were recovered from the vehicle after searching and after completing the initial investigation, the drugs were handed over to ANF Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Motorway Drugs Driver Vehicle Rawalpindi Women From

