Motorway police returns precious belongings to owners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The patrolling team of Motorway police on Sunday found an eleven year old boy Hamza from E-35 Swat Motorway and handed him over to his father. On non-satisfactory replies to the queries, it was revealed that Hamza was run away from his uncle's home in Batgram.

In another incident, the Motorway police arrested carjacker Khalid Bashir near Kallar Kahar and recovered from him a car bearing registration number ABB 523 model 2015 which was stolen from the jurisdiction of Kabli police station Peshawar.

Similarly, the Motorway police found two precious mobile phone sets woth Rs 35000 and Rs 60000 at Islamabad Toll Plaza and Bhera Service Area and returned its owners Mrs Khalid and Ahmed Hassan respectively.