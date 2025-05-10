Open Menu

MPA Inspects Uplift Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

MPA inspects uplift projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that under the development program of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ongoing development projects of the streets and roads of Union Council Goharpur, sewerage and cemetery boundary wall will be completed by May 30, at a cost about Rs. 25 million.

He stated this while inspecting the ongoing work on the construction of a new road in Goharpur.

Municipal Officer Infrastructure Bilal Qaiser, Sub-Engineer and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion. The MPA that after laying sewer lines under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), the road is being rehabilitated by laying tuff tiles and the project is also in the final stages of completion.

More Stories From Pakistan