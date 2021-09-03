UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Blames PSP Leader For Attack On Party's Zone Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:48 PM

MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone office

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has accused Pak Sarzameen Party's (PSP) Vice President Anees Qaimkhani for leading an assault on the party's Hyderabad Zone office here Friday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has accused Pak Sarzameen Party's (PSP) Vice President Anees Qaimkhani for leading an assault on the party's Hyderabad Zone office here Friday evening.

The two sides became enmeshed in a clash when PSP's leaders Syed Mustafa Kamal and Qaimkhani were visiting the residence of a party's worker in Bhai Khan Charhi area, MQM-P's headquarters.

The workers of both the parties chanted slogans against each other and few of them also fought later.

At a press conference MQM-P Hyderabad Zone's in charge Zafar Siddiqui, flanked by MNAs and MPAs from Hyderabad, alleged that Qaimkhani led the attack with about 150 workers.

Te MQM-P demanded the arrest of all the people who were involved in the assault.

Separately, talking to the media Qaimkhani said they were visiting the area to inquire about the health of PSP's worker Iftikhar Ahmed.

He denied that his party's workers attacked or misbehaved with anyone.

He alleged that MQM-P's workers also provoked his party's workers during the campaign of the local government elections the other day.

