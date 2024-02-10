HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Returning Officers of the NA-219, NA-220 and PS-64 Constituencies in Hyderabad have announced the general election results, declaring the contestants from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) successful.

According to the results, Abdul Aleem Khanzada won Latifabad taluka based NA-219 seat bagging 55,050 votes.

He was followed by independent candidate Mustansir Billah on second place and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Ali Muhammad Sahito in third.

The former was polled 38315 votes and the latter 26649 votes. A total of 38 candidates contested elections from the constituency which registered 34.91 percent voter turnout.

Likewise, MQM-P's Syed Waseem Hussain emerged successfully from the City taluka based NA-220 constituency in which 32 candidates were running.

He received 64,531 votes followed by independent candidate Faisal Mughal with 52,025 votes and PPP's Waseem Khan Rajput with 28,099 votes.

Some 38.6 percent of voters exercised their right to elect their representative from the constituency.

The MQM-P also secured victory on PS-64, which is also located in City taluka, as its candidate Muhammad Arshad Khan was given 35,235 votes.

An independent candidate Naeemuddin and PPP's Mukhtiar Ahmed alias Aajiz Dhamra received 26,063 and 16,230 votes, respectively.

Among the 3 NA and 6 PS seats in Hyderabad, MQM-P has won 2 NA and 3 PS seats; PPP 1 NA and 2 PS seats and independent candidate one PS seat.

