MS BVH Participates In Tiger Force Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:27 PM

MS BVH participates in Tiger Force tree plantation drive

Medical Superintendent, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur, Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman planted trees at the premises of BVH as participation in Tiger Force tree plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur, Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman planted trees at the premises of BVH as participation in Tiger Force tree plantation drive.

He planted trees at the ground of BVH laundry.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that healthcare professional community had also been participating in Federal government's campaign to plant trees in Tiger Force tree plantation drive.

Additional MS, BVH, Dr. Aslam, Dr. Aijaz and BVH Laundry Supervisor, Muhammad Afzal also planted trees at the laundry ground.

More Stories From Pakistan

