Ms. Fatima Saima Ahmed posted as AC Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Ms. Fatima Saima Ahmed, an officer of PAS (BS-17) presently posted as Assistant Commissioner Nazimabad, Karachi is transferred and posted as AC Latifabad Hyderabad vice Ishtiaq Ali Mangi transferred.

According to notification, on transfer, Ishtiaq Ali Mangi, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-17) is posted as AC Nazimabad, district Central, Karachi with immediate effect and until further orders.