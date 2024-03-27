Open Menu

Muhammad Yaseen Shar Posted As Secretary Industries & Commerce Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Muhammad Yaseen Shar posted as Secretary Industries & Commerce Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Muhammad Yaseen Shar Baloch, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-21) Secretary Human Settlement, is transferred and posted as Secretary of the Industries & Commerce department with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Muhammad Yaseen Shar Baloch has been posted as Secretary Industries & Commerce department against an existing vacancy.

