Multan celebrates 78th Independence Day with passion, unity

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Multan marked 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal, grand ceremonies and acts of solidarity, reflecting both national pride and compassion on Thursday.

The city echoed with “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans as flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at the Commissioner’s Office, Deputy Commissioner’s Office and across key institutions.

Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu led the main event, hoisting the national flag alongside CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, additional deputy commissioners, political leaders, and members of civil society. The event featured a ceremonial parade by Police, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence contingents, the release of balloons symbolizing peace, and the cutting of an Independence Day cake.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that August 14 reminds the nation of sacrifices, struggle, and the commitment to truth, urging citizens to renew their pledge to make Pakistan a beacon of peace, justice, and development.

He praised the armed forces for safeguarding the nation from the attainment of independence to its defence today, noting the recent “Battle of Truth” victory as a moment of renewed national resolve.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the day was a call to refresh the spirit of faith, unity and sacrifice, and to honour the martyrs and veterans who have defended Pakistan’s sovereignty.

In a gesture of compassion, the district administration celebrated Independence Day with patients at the Children’s Hospital and orphans at the Child Protection Bureau, distributing sweets and gifts, cutting cakes, and joining in performances prepared by the children.

The DC pledged continued support for orphaned and abandoned children and assured the provision of all necessary facilities for their well-being.

The day’s celebrations across Multan combined patriotic fervor with social responsibility, underscoring the city’s commitment to both the ideals and the people of Pakistan.