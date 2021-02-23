UrduPoint.com
Multan Plans To Construct Stone Wall From Dehli Gate To Pak Gate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:16 PM

Multan plans to construct stone wall from Dehli Gate to Pak Gate

Divisional administration of Multan city decided to restore faseel (stone wall) from Dehli Gate to Pak Gate constituted around one kilometer long as part of restoring its centuries-old historical identity on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional administration of Multan city decided to restore faseel (stone wall) from Dehli Gate to Pak Gate constituted around one kilometer long as part of restoring its centuries-old historical identity on Tuesday.

Following this, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood held visit along with Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi at interior part of the city to witness the ground situation before initiating the proposed development here.

A grand type of family gazebo and food point would be built along the stone wall to give it a unique look, it was said.

Nadeem Qureshi said on the occasion that sadly journey of development had moved them away from protection and preservance of culture and heritage of the city.

In a statement, he vowed to convert the faseel a memorable recreational place as well with joint venture of public-private partnership.

He said present stone wall, almost one kilometer long existed in real condition was attached with six gates of the city.

Multan is one of the oldest city in the world, in dire of protecting the old heritage.

Divisional administration and political leadership were proud to come on one page with sole agenda of preserving heritage of the city, said Qureshi.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered operation against encroachment spreading around propsed location of the stone wall. He called an urgent meeting of Metropolitan Corporation, Waste Management Company and Parks and Horticultural Authority to devise modus operandi for initiating the action plan about the work.

History of the city was replete with battles and great historical fictions, the Commissioner added in the statement.

He said that old gates of the city were proved to be preserver of the old civilisation, with faseel had infect emerged out as 'identity of the city' restored in its original form and shape.

