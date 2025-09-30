Murad Orders Release Of Wheat Policy With Pricing
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a meeting on the wheat release policy, expressed his government’s commitment to ensuring the stability and adequate supply of wheat in the market that would help maintain stable prices for flour and bread.
The meeting held at CM House was attended by Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar, Minister Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, SBR Chairman Wasif Memon, Agriculture Secretary Zaman Narejo, Food Secretary Bachal Rahputo, Special Secretary Finance Asghar Memon, and others.
The Chief Minister Shah expressed the Sindh government’s resolve to ensure stability and adequate supply of wheat in the market, saying this would help keep flour and bread prices stable. He noted that currently 1.2 million tons of wheat stocks are available in Sindh, with the private sector also holding a further 600,000 tons, according to Food Minister Makhdoom Mahboob.
Shah said these stocks are sufficient for the next four and a half months, by which time the new harvest is expected.
The Chief Minister directed the food minister to develop and get approval for a comprehensive wheat release policy. “I want to finalise the wheat release policy and set the price within this week,” he added.
Food Minister Makhdoom Mahboob briefed the meeting that around 250,000 tons of wheat are normally released to the market each month. For the new policy, he would submit his proposals to the Chief Ministers for approval.
The Chief Minister stated that to boost production, the government is supporting wheat farmers with 25 acres of land or less. “We are providing these growers with one bag of DAP and two bags of urea fertiliser each,” Chief Minister Murad Shah said, adding, “I want to set the support price to encourage a strong wheat crop.”
