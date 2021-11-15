UrduPoint.com

Murderers Of Muhammad Zada Agrawal Arrested: DC Malakand

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:26 PM

The Malakand Levies have arrested the killers of renowned social activist, Muhammad Zada Agrawal during an intelligence-based raid in Sakhakot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Malakand Levies have arrested the killers of renowned social activist, Muhammad Zada Agrawal during an intelligence-based raid in Sakhakot.

Malakand Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq on Monday while presenting the killers before the media, said the arrest was the result of tireless efforts of the intelligence institutions, Malakand Levies and forensic teams. The CCTV footage also proved much helpful in identification of the killers.

He said the weapons and a motorcycle used during the killing of the social worker have also been recovered. Both the arrested murderers identified as Zubair and Dad Musa belonged to Sakhakot.

The murder of Agrawal was the result of his voice against the drug dealers in the area, the DC said and added that very soon an anti-narcotics force with the name of the deceased Muhammad Zada Agrawal would be constituted in the area. He said so far we have arrested 30 drug dealers in recent operations.

The DC further said that footage from a CCTV camera installed at a nearby school, where the murder took place showed that when Agrawal came out of a car two people riding a motorcycle emerged from Sakhakot Bazaar side and opened fire on him. Agrawal was critically wounded in the attack and later died of injuries at a hospital.

The murder of Agrawal, who was waging a struggle through social media and gatherings against drug peddlers in the district, was widely condemned. Thousands of people turned to social media to demand justice for Agrawal.

Following his murder, the government had transferred the deputy commissioner of Malakand and the Dargai assistant commissioner and sent them to the establishment division.

Mohammad Zada Agrawal was shot dead by two unidentified motorcyclists near his house in the College Colony, Sakhkot on November 8, 2021.

