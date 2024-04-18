Music Contest To Search New Voices In Punjab Next Month
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Punjab Arts Council has announced to organize a music contest titled ‘Nai Awaz Ki Talash’ to encourage the amateur singers at district, divisional and provincial level from mid May 2024.
Intending participants from 14-30 age group can get themselves registered to join, according to an official release issued here Thursday.
According to schedule, district level contest would begin in Layyah district from May 13, in Muzaffargarh on May 14, Rajanpur on May 15, and Dera Ghazi Khan on May 16.
Winners of district level contests would be entitled to join divisional level contest to be held in Dera Ghazi Khan on May 17.
Top position holder of district level contest would take away Rs 20,000 cash prize while the second and third slot occupants would get Rs 15000 and Rs 10000 respectively.
Top three prizes for divisional level winners would be Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 while the winner of provincial level contest would take home a sum of Rs 200,000, while the second and third position holders would get Rs 150,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively.
