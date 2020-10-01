UrduPoint.com
Must Be Decided How To Run These Speeches, Shibli Faraz Reacts To Nawaz Sharif's Speech

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:44 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has strongly criticized TV channels for broadcasting live the speech of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that they [media] should go to jails to run live the views of all inmates.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz strongly criticized all tv channels for broadcasting live the speech of PML-N Supremeo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the media should go to the jails and should run the voices of all inmates.

“It must be decided that how the channels could broadcast such speeches,” said Shibli Faraza while addressing a press conference in response to PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif had earlier addressed the party’s central working committee through a video link from London.

“You cheated the public and now they will not come in your trap again,” said Shibli while addressing Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif was made Prime Minister for three times but he did nothing.

“You are making this country weak,” he further said.

He also said that he went abroad by deceiving the whole system and the court also mentioned this fact in yesterday proceedings.

“Nawaz Sharif himself has become threat to democracy,” the Minister said.

“It is democracy if they [the family of sharifs] live in power otherwise it is not,” he added.

