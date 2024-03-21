MWMC disposes off 20,000 tons waste under Clean Punjab drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) disposed off 20,000 tons waste from the city during "Clean Punjab" campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob Thursday said that the waste was lifted from 68 urban Union Councils of the city. He said that the plots and filth depots were cleared on a priority basis and debris removed through heavy machinery.

CEO MWMC stated that the cleanliness of small sewerage drains and ponds was also made during the drive.

He said that the citizens and businessmen have also been included in the Clean Punjab campaign.

Control room 1139 has been fully activated for redressal of sanitation complaints.

Adding new containers and loader rickshaws to the company fleet has improved the cleanliness situation, Shahid Yaqoob concluded.