MWMC to introduce advance waste management system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In alignment with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 'Clean Punjab' initiative, the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has completed preparations to introduce an advanced waste management system across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In alignment with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 'Clean Punjab' initiative, the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has completed preparations to introduce an advanced waste management system across the division.

This new system, designed with support from the private sector, aims to implement exemplary cleanliness standards for the region’s urban and rural areas, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Management Company (MWMC) Abdul Razzaq Dogar.

He said that the company has rolled out a fresh look for the sanitation team, outfitting them with new uniforms and re-branding all field vehicles to reflect the program’s revitalised vision. Heavy machinery has been deployed across the division to tackle waste and debris removal effectively. The cleanup operation has seen the clearing of significant waste and rubble piles in various areas, while mechanical sweepers and specialized machinery have thoroughly cleaned major roads and markets, he added.