NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

Latif Khosa secured 117,109 votes, while Khawaja Saad Rafique managed 77,907 votes, as per unofficial tallies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) In Lahore's NA-122 constituency, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Latif Khosa emerged victorious against PML-N's contender Khawaja Saad Rafique in the 2024 general elections, according to initial reports.

In response to his defeat, Saad Rafique conveyed his congratulations to the PTI-backed candidate via his social media platform, stating, "I graciously accept my defeat."

Similarly, in NA-10 Buner, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, supported by PTI, clinched triumph in the general elections. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan garnered 110,023 votes, surpassing his closest competitor, Abdul Rauf from the Awami National Party (ANP), who secured 30,302 votes.

The polling process for the General Election 2024 concluded peacefully across the nation after a daylong session, witnessing enthusiastic participation from voters of all demographics.

Polling stations opened simultaneously at 8 am and closed at 5 pm, with provisions made for voters present at the stations by closing time to cast their ballots, as per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Approximately 128 million registered voters exercised their democratic right, casting votes for candidates vying for seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

The elections covered 265 seats in the National Assembly and 590 seats in provincial assemblies, including 51 seats in the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats in the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats in the Sindh Assembly.

Voting took place in 855 Constituencies out of 859 designated areas, with exceptions in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22, and PK 91 due to the demise of candidates.