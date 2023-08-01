NA passes resolution to rename Gwadar International Airport after Feroz Khan Noon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday passed three resolutions including renaming Gwadar International Airport as Feroz Khan Noon Airport and taking immediate steps to ensure payment of minimum wage to the employees in public and private institutions.

This house also passed a resolution recognizing the establishment of the Engineer Parliamentarians Caucus, whose purpose is to bolster engineering policy and advocacy in all technical matters for the government. The Caucus will serve as a liaison between the Federal government and the Pakistan Engineering Council, the resolution further said.

The resolutions were moved by Aliya Kamran, Rana Qasim Noon and Engineer Sabir Kaimkhani in the House respectively.

The House also passed a resolution recommending the government to rename Gwadar International Airport as Feroz Khan Noon saying it will be a tribute to the former Prime Minister.