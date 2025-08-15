NA Speaker expresses deep grief over loss of lives in KP floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by flash floods in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), particularly in Buner, where 78 fatalities have been reported.

In his condolence message, the Speaker said he is deeply saddened by the loss of 146 precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the recent wave of stormy weather. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them that their grief is shared.

The Speaker expressed complete solidarity with the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this difficult time.

He acknowledged the pain and suffering of the affected families and emphasized the urgent need to support them in their hour of need.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urged the public, especially the youth, to actively participate in relief efforts and extend help to those impacted by the disaster.

He reaffirmed that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and asked Allah Almighty to grant patience and strength to the bereaved families.