Open Menu

NA Speaker Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In KP Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM

NA Speaker expresses deep grief over loss of lives in KP floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by flash floods in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), particularly in Buner, where 78 fatalities have been reported.

In his condolence message, the Speaker said he is deeply saddened by the loss of 146 precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the recent wave of stormy weather. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them that their grief is shared.

The Speaker expressed complete solidarity with the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this difficult time.

He acknowledged the pain and suffering of the affected families and emphasized the urgent need to support them in their hour of need.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urged the public, especially the youth, to actively participate in relief efforts and extend help to those impacted by the disaster.

He reaffirmed that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and asked Allah Almighty to grant patience and strength to the bereaved families.

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

17 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

47 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

2 hours ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

2 hours ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

2 hours ago
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

2 hours ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

3 hours ago
 Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

3 hours ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

3 hours ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan