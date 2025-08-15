PM Coordinator Expresses Grief Over Recent Deaths Due To Floods In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Broadcasting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Friday, expressed deep sorrow over the recent deaths caused due to floods and torrential rains in Malakand and Hazara Divisions.
"The nation is saddened by the death toll of more than 100 due to floods and torrential rains in Malakand Division," he said.
In a statement issued here, he remarked, "The provincial government should fulfill its responsibilities; the Federal government will support them.
"
He further urged the KP government to declare Malakand and Hazara divisions as disaster-hit areas immediately and emergency measures should be taken for the relief of the effectees.
"Lessons should be learnt from the past tragedy in Swat; there is no room for repetition of such incidents," Ikhtiar Wali said.
He called on rescue organisations to play their effective role, ensuring timely actions for people hit by natural calamity.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Coordinator expresses grief over recent deaths due to floods in KP4 minutes ago
-
District admin on high alert to maintain law, order: DC4 minutes ago
-
President announces top civil awards for power minister, secretary over record reforms4 minutes ago
-
Civil Awards conferred to over 260 national, foreign recipients14 minutes ago
-
RDA seals five sites over violation of anti-dengue SOPs14 minutes ago
-
Flood emergency declared in multiple sub-divisions of Buner24 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM expresses condolences over loss of life in KPK, Gilgit, Azad Kashmir24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for polio eradication campaign34 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses grief over helicopter crash34 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains claim over 150 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 24 hours34 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses grief on loss of precious human lives due to rains, floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa44 minutes ago
-
11 bodies recovered after cloudburst in Battagram, search for 10 missing persons continues: Ishtiaq ..44 minutes ago