PM Coordinator expresses grief over recent deaths due to floods in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Broadcasting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Friday, expressed deep sorrow over the recent deaths caused due to floods and torrential rains in Malakand and Hazara Divisions.

"The nation is saddened by the death toll of more than 100 due to floods and torrential rains in Malakand Division," he said.

In a statement issued here, he remarked, "The provincial government should fulfill its responsibilities; the Federal government will support them.

"

He further urged the KP government to declare Malakand and Hazara divisions as disaster-hit areas immediately and emergency measures should be taken for the relief of the effectees.

"Lessons should be learnt from the past tragedy in Swat; there is no room for repetition of such incidents," Ikhtiar Wali said.

He called on rescue organisations to play their effective role, ensuring timely actions for people hit by natural calamity.