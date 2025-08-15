Open Menu

PM Coordinator Expresses Grief Over Recent Deaths Due To Floods In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM

PM Coordinator expresses grief over recent deaths due to floods in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Broadcasting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Friday, expressed deep sorrow over the recent deaths caused due to floods and torrential rains in Malakand and Hazara Divisions.

"The nation is saddened by the death toll of more than 100 due to floods and torrential rains in Malakand Division," he said.

In a statement issued here, he remarked, "The provincial government should fulfill its responsibilities; the Federal government will support them.

"

He further urged the KP government to declare Malakand and Hazara divisions as disaster-hit areas immediately and emergency measures should be taken for the relief of the effectees.

"Lessons should be learnt from the past tragedy in Swat; there is no room for repetition of such incidents," Ikhtiar Wali said.

He called on rescue organisations to play their effective role, ensuring timely actions for people hit by natural calamity.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

29 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

44 minutes ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

1 hour ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

2 hours ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

2 hours ago
 Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

2 hours ago
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

2 hours ago
 Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

2 hours ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

3 hours ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

3 hours ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan