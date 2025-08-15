President Announces Top Civil Awards For Power Minister, Secretary Over Record Reforms
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) President of Pakistan has announced the conferment of Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari and Secretary Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the power sector, unprecedented cost savings, and major reforms.
According to the spokesperson of the power division, the two prestigious national honours will be formally awarded to Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan and Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan on March 23, 2026.
They were credited with a historic reduction of Rs 780 billion in circular debt, saving the national exchequer Rs 191 billion through efficient electricity provision, securing the region’s most affordable power tariffs, and renegotiating agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) resulting in Rs 3,400 billion savings.
Additionally, strategic planning for the country’s future power needs is projected to save Rs 4,000 billion, while comprehensive reforms have been implemented across the system within a single year. These achievements, the government noted, set new benchmarks in the sector’s history.
