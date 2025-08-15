Civil Awards conferred to over 260 national, foreign recipients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred the Pakistan Civil Awards 2025 on more than 263 individuals, including citizens and foreign nationals, in recognition of their exceptional achievements, services, and acts of bravery.

The honours span a wide range of fields including science, education, literature, arts, medicine, sports, journalism, social welfare, philanthropy, public service, gallantry, and contributions by overseas Pakistanis and foreign friends.

Science Awards

In recognition of outstanding contributions to science and technology, the President conferred the Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi for engineering, Dr. Syed Habibullah Shah for agriculture, and Prof. Dr. Rafia Mumtaz awarded PAPP for advancements in the internet of Things.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Engr. Dr. Marium Jalal Chaudhry for her work in climate change and IT, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Moazam Fraz for contributions to the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, and Prof. Dr. Awais Yasin for achievements in science, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

In the field of education, the Hilal-i-Imtiaz was conferred on Dr. Amir Muhammad for his distinguished contributions. Prof. Dr. Ikram ul Haq was also recognized for his achievements.

Posthumous Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards in education were presented to Dr. Shamsuddin Qureshi, Prof. Dr. Ch. Irshad Muhammad, Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Memon, D. Mola Dad Shafa, and Dr. Lubna Zaheer, acknowledged with the Pride of Performance.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Prof. Dr. Sabeih Anwar, Dr. Rahmat Ellahi for mathematics, Dr. Tariq Mahmood Jadoon, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan for agricultural science, Prof. Dr. Naqib Ullah Achakzai, and Prof. Dr. Khalid Hafeez.

Additional Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipients in education include Ghulam Nabi, Zakaria Ismail Godil, Javaid Rais, Abid Hussain Lashari, and Dr. Mumtaz Umar.

In the field of medicine, the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was conferred on Prof. Dr. Bilal Ahmed for his contributions to dentistry academics and Dr. Akbar Hussain for excellence in healthcare. Additional honourees include Dr. Shaukat Zubair, Dr. Farat Akhtar Raja, and Dr. Khurram Khan for their dedicated service in medical practice and public health.

In the field of arts and performing arts, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Irfan Ali Khosat, Hadiqa Kiani, Irfan Ahsan, Azra Aftab, Samina Peerzada, Fazila Qaiser Qazi, Savera Abbas, Humaira Arshad, Saira Naseem, and Samila Hashmi for their outstanding contributions to the performing arts.

The Pride of Performance was conferred on Muhammad Azam Khan, Zulqarnain Haider, Sultan Javed Jamal, Noor Muhammad Baloch, Rajab Ali, Ms. Mukhtiar Naz Taj Mastani, Khawaja Ali Kazim (posthumously), Jamshed Ali Khan, and Sheikh Muhammad Sadiq.

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Allah Dina, Imran Ullah Hunzai, and Qazi Shujaat Qardi for their artistic achievements.

In recognition of literary excellence, the Nishan-i-Imtiaz was conferred on Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Atta Ul Haq Qasmi, Mustansar Hussain Tarar, Asghar Nadeem Syed, and Zahra Nigah for their distinguished contributions to urdu literature and cultural discourse.

The Sitara-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Murtaza Barlas, Yasmeen Hameed, Naseer Ahmed Nasir, Prof. Karar Hussain (late), Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, Raza Ullah Shah Arif Naushahi, Syed Masood Hassan Shihab Dehlvi (late), Aminullah Daudzai, Dr. Akhtar Mehmood, while Dr. Tajamul Kaleem (late) awarded PAPP for his impactful literary work and scholarship.

Recipients of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz included Dr. Ahmed Khan Tariq, Dr. Ghulam Moeenuddin, Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyer, Muhammad Amin Zia, and Ms. Sarwar Mohyuddin, honoured for their creative writing and academic contributions to literature.

In the field of sports, the Hilal-i-Imtiaz was conferred on Shahid Khan Afridi, Shehroze Kashif, Malik Muhammad Atta (late), Sana Mir, Haider Ali, Muhammad Hamza Khan, Mohsin Nawaz, and Rashid Malik for their outstanding achievements in sports. Malik Muhammad Atta was honoured posthumously for his contributions.

The PAPP was awarded to Muhammad Sajjad (Gujjar) and Shahzaib Rind in recognition of their excellence and dedication in their respective sporting disciplines.

In the field of journalism, the Hilal-i-Imtiaz was conferred on Ihtasham ul Haq for his distinguished service to media and public discourse.

The Sitara-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Sarmad Ali, Samar Abbas, Adil Abbasi, Kiran Naz, Binish Saleem, Kamran Hamid Raja, Mona Alam, Muhammad Tariq Aziz, Arshad Ansari, Abdul Mohi Shah, and Shazia Skindar for their impactful contributions to journalism and media excellence.

In recognition of their service to society, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz was conferred on Muhammad Yaseen Khan and Hamza Tabani for their impactful work in social welfare.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Moulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, Syed Zahid Hussain Shah, Sarah Belal, and Major (R) Dr. Salma Zamir Khan for their dedication to humanitarian efforts and community development.

For their generous contributions to philanthropic causes, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Muhammad Abdul Karim Saqib, Abdul Rahim Janoo, and Arshad Wali Muhammad.

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was conferred on Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq, Irum Rizwan, Tasneem Zahra, and Shameelah Ismail Qureshi in recognition of their commitment to charitable initiatives and public service.

The Government conferred prestigious civil awards on distinguished individuals from across the country.

The Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Posthumous) was awarded to Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan (Late) in honor of his lifelong dedication to democratic values and public service.

Waseem Ahmad Khan received the Hilal-i-Shuja’at for his courageous service, while the Hilal-i-Imtiaz was conferred on Moazzam Jah Ansari, Azizuddin Boolani, Sardar Awais Laghari and Muhammad Ali for their outstanding leadership and contributions to governance.

The Sitara-i-Imtiaz, one of the country’s highest civilian honors, was awarded to a number of individuals for their exemplary service in various public domains. Recipients included Shahjehan Syed Karim (Late), Dr. Syed Mehmood Shah, Javed Akbar Riaz, Muhammad Israr, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Nabeel Munir, Taj Haider (Late), Dr. Naseem Faraz, Munir Ahmed Chaudhry (Late), Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, Iftikhar Amjad, Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, Brig. Sikandar Hayat, Imran Hamid, and Sohail Ashraf.

In recognition of acts of bravery and selfless service, the Tamgha-i-Shuja’at was conferred on Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, Salman Athar, Nawab Adil Khan, Eng. Muhammad Naeem Akhtar.

Tamgha -iImtiaz was awarded to Ahmer Mallick, Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui, Dr. Muhammad Akif Khan, Muhammad Aslam, Lt. Col Atif Naveed, Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra, Anwar Hussain, Zahoor Awan, Dr. Shahid Malik, Zeeshan Ali, Mian Farooq Nazir, Nadir Shafi Dar, Waqas ul Hassan, Muhammad Shabi Ahmed, Salman Akhtar, and Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi.

The awards recognized personnel from the armed forces, law enforcement, and public administration for acts of gallantry and distinguished public service.

Sepoy Azhar Mehmood (Shaheed) was posthumously awarded the Hilal-i-Shuja’at in recognition of his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Sitara-i-Shuja’at was conferred on Javid Ullah Mehsud, Nawab Ali Khan, Hidayat Ullah Khan (Shaheed), ASI Muhammad Akram (Shaheed), FC Abdullah (Shaheed), FC Samand Khan (Shaheed), FC Abdul Hameed (Shaheed), FC Zamil Badshah (Shaheed), FC Hafeez Ullah (Shaheed), FC Muhammad Siraj (Shaheed), FC Muhammad Javed (Shaheed), FC Amanullah, Iqrar Said, SI Taj Mir Shah, Syed Iqrar Hussain Rizvi, Inspector Shariq Rizwan, Ghulam Farid, Naik Gulzar Ali, Sepoy Uzair Khan, Sepoy Khitab Ur Rehman, Gul Umarzai, Naib Subedar Muhammad Jan, Lance Naik Said Ur Rehman, Sepoy Hazratullah, Sepoy Khanzada, Sepoy Mushtaq Ahmed, Sepoy Abdul Sameed, Naik Muhammad Arif, Sepoy Imran Khan, Sepoy Baseerullah, Sepoy Mehtabur Rehman, Sepoy Sher Rehman, Sepoy Said Amin, Sepoy Fazal Karim, Sepoy Muhammad Yousaf, Constable Shehryar (Shaheed), Faisal Ismael, Abdul Wakeel Khan, ASI Noor Hakeem, Constable Zahiddullah and Fazal Mannan.

The Tamgha-i-Shuja’at was awarded to Muzaffar Hussain Jamali, Adnan Farooq Qureshi, Saeed Mannan, Malik Ghauhar Ali, Shahid Hussain, Sepoy Baitullah, Sepoy Samiullah, Sepoy Sabir Ali, Sepoy Sahib Din and Under Officer Esa Khan for acts of gallantry and distinguished service.

For excellence in public service and leadership, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz was conferred on SSP Ata ur Rehman, Ahmed Raza, SSP Akhtar Farooq and Shahdbub Ud Din.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Imran Shahid, Muhammad Hilal, Abdul Waheed Khan, Abdul Wahab Sheikh, Waqar Shoaib Anwar, Fazal Muhammad, Inspector Muhammad Shabbir Hussain, Adnan Qadir, Sajid Abbas, Sohail Anwar, Naik Sufaid Khan, Inspector Muhammad Aslam, Under Officer Mujahid Ali, Under Officer Abdul Akhad, Under Officer Tahir Naveed, Captain Fahad Sajid, Head Constable Nadeem Tariq Butt, Abdul Rahim and Abid Ullah in recognition of their meritorious contributions to national service.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to Pakistan’s development and international partnerships, the Government of Pakistan conferred civil awards on several foreign dignitaries and professionals during the national awards ceremony.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was awarded the Hilal-e-Pakistan for his distinguished role in strengthening bilateral relations. The Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam was conferred on Li Hongzhong, Liu Jianchao and Wang Yongge for their efforts in advancing diplomatic and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

The Sitara-i-Pakistan was awarded to His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Rashid Ovezgeldiyevich Meredov and Dr. Senta Maria Anna Siller (Senta Siller) in recognition of their enduring support for Pakistan’s global initiatives.

Zhao Dong Xu and Peng Cui were conferred the Sitara-i-Imtiaz for their contributions services to Pakistan. Cui Jun received the Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam for promoting bilateral understanding.

Ms. Laura Dahlmeier (Late) was posthumously honored with the Tamgha-i-Shuja’at for her exceptional services to Pakistan. Noor Ur Rehman Abid was awarded the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, while Qian Feng received the Tamgha-i-Quaid-i-Azam for his support to Pakistan.

Dr. Faisel Ikram was conferred the Tamgha-i-Khidmat in recognition of his dedicated service to Pakistan.