Punjab Ombudsman to launch "Awami Khidmat program" from Multan next week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Ombudsman’s Office has announced the launch of its “Awami Khidmat program" from its regional office in Multan next week.

The initiative is aimed at raising public awareness, providing essential facilities, and ensuring effective measures to curb mismanagement in government departments, says a press release issued here on Friday.

The program is specifically designed to reach underprivileged and remote communities of South Punjab. For this purpose, a specially equipped mobile van with modern digital facilities has been introduced.

The van will register complaints on-site and offer guidance to complainants.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, the step marks a significant milestone in delivering transparent and timely grievance redressal. The initiative will extend the Ombudsman’s complaint resolution system to far-flung areas of the province, ensuring that citizens in remote regions also gain access to justice and administrative accountability.