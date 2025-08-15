Open Menu

RDA Seals Five Sites Over Violation Of Anti-dengue SOPs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) On the directions of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the enforcement squad carried out a targeted operation against violations of Dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and illegal constructions on Girja Road.

During the operation, five buildings found in breach of the established Dengue prevention guidelines were sealed to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

The enforcement squad also took strict action against illegal construction activities, sealing two under-construction buildings.

The action was taken following the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021, which the property owners had violated by constructing buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The RDA continues its efforts to enforce health and safety standards, ensuring that all construction sites and buildings comply with regulations designed to protect public health.

The RDA urges all property owners, builders, and residents to follow the necessary precautions and cooperate with the authority to prevent the spread of dengue in the region.

The RDA also calls on the public to cooperate in preserving encroachment-free areas and contribute to making Rawalpindi’s streets safer, more accessible, and free of unnecessary congestion, she added.

